TCB to buy 1.1 crore litres of soybean oil from India

Each litre will cost Tk 130.16

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will buy 1.1 crore litres of soybean oil from India.

Some Tk 143.18 crore will be spent to purchase the oil, meaning every litre will cost Tk 130.16, much higher from Tk 100 a litre at which the TCB is selling soybean oil to the one crore family cardholders in November.

The cabinet committee on public purchase approved the procurement proposal in a meeting today.

The soybean oil will be brought in from Indian company Green Nation Builders and Developers, Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary to the cabinet division, told reporters after the meeting.