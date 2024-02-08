Sammilito Parishad candidates for upcoming BGMEA elections introduced

The candidates of Sammilito Parishad for the upcoming BGMEA elections were introduced at the first panel introduction meeting held at Hotel Radisson Blu in Dhaka yesterday.

Sammilito Parishad is participating in the BGMEA election with the slogan "Sammilito Parishad for Building Sustainable Garment Industry", according to statement.

Owners of garment industries from Dhaka and Chattogram regions were present at the event.

The panel introduction programme was presided over by Tipu Munshi, former Commerce Minister and President of Sammilito Parishad.

Md Atiqul Islam, general secretary of Sammilito Parishad and mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), introduced the Sammilito Parishad's panel members, including Panel Leader and Senior Vice-President of BGMEA, SM Mannan Kochi.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, former president of BGMEA and chief election coordinator of Sammilito Parishad for the BGMEA Election 2024-2026 and industries and trade affairs secretary of the Awami League, spoke at the panel introduction programme alongside former presidents of BGMEA Abdus Salam Murshedy and SM Fazlul Hoque.

In their speeches, the leaders highlighted the history, contributions, achievements, and future prospects of Sammilito Parishad.

They mentioned that crucial government policy decisions for the RMG industry's development were made during the tenures of BGMEA boards led by Sammilito Parishad.

During these tenures, the presidents along with former presidents successfully dealt with the challenges through engagement with the highest level of the government.

The election for the BGMEA for the 2024-2026 term will be held on March 9, 2024.