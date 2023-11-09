Power Grid Company suffers Tk 626 crore loss in FY23

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd incurred a massive Tk 626.48 crore loss in the financial year ended June 30.

The state-run power maintenance company made Tk 121.16 crore profit in the previous financial year, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Thus, the company reported basic earnings per share of Tk 8.79 negative for FY23 against Tk 1.70 in 2021-22.

The net asset value per share rose to Tk 159.47 from Tk 133.24 from a year ago while the net operating cash flow per share increased to Tk 16.11 in FY23 from Tk 11.53 in FY22.