Business
Star Business Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:58 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Power Grid Company suffers Tk 626 crore loss in FY23

Star Business Report
Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:53 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 12:58 PM

The Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd incurred a massive Tk 626.48 crore loss in the financial year ended June 30.

The state-run power maintenance company made Tk 121.16 crore profit in the previous financial year, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Thus, the company reported basic earnings per share of Tk 8.79 negative for FY23 against Tk 1.70 in 2021-22.

The net asset value per share rose to Tk 159.47 from Tk 133.24 from a year ago while the net operating cash flow per share increased to Tk 16.11 in FY23 from Tk 11.53 in FY22.

Related topic:
Power Grid Company of Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Power grid failure

Power grid failure: Result of neglect, lessons not learnt

A wake-up call for the power sector

Power Grid Company makes Tk 122.59 crore profit in 2021-22

|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতির বিষয়ে রাষ্ট্রপতিকে জানিয়েছি: সিইসি

‘আমরা এ ব্যাপারে এখনো সিদ্ধান্ত নেইনি। দ্রুত আমরা তফসিল ঘোষণা করব।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পোশাকশ্রমিকদের বিক্ষোভ: গাজীপুরে ১২ কারখানা বন্ধ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে