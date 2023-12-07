New LC clause by US apparel buyer raises concern

Garment factory owners are concerned as a US clothing retailer recently said in a trade document that it will not have transactions with any country or region facing sanctions from the UN, US, EU, or UK.

The clause was in a Letter of Credit (LC) issued last month to a Bangladeshi apparel exporter.

Garment factory owners association BGMEA yesterday urged its members to "take the matter with utmost importance".

Those receiving LCs with such a clause should ask the retailer if they are mentioning this for Bangladeshi suppliers only, reads a statement issued by BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

"If the clause appears only in the LCs issued in favour of Bangladeshi suppliers, then this violates ethics."

BGMEA members should reconsider doing business with such buyers, adds the statement.

However, the clause mentioned in the LC from one particular retailer should not be interpreted as a sanction of any form against Bangladesh, because this is not a statutory order or notice by a country, it says.

"Moreover, BGMEA did not receive any information from our diplomatic mission or from any official source to support any sanction or trade measure."

The factory owner who received the LC from the US buyer notified the matter to the BGMEA earlier this week. Sources said the owner fears that such clauses may badly affect his business.

This is the first time the particular US buyer has mentioned the clause in the LC, BGMEA President Hassan told The Daily Star yesterday. He had not disclosed the names of the local supplier or the buyer.

Last week, the Bangladeshi mission in Washington sent a letter to the commerce ministry, highlighting the possibility of Bangladesh falling under a trade sanction over labour rights.

Contacted, AK Azad, CEO of Ha-Meem Group, a major exporter to the US retailers, said he had not noticed any clause regarding sanctions.

Another major exporter, asking not to be named, said he also had not seen such a clause.