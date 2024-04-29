Midland made highest ever profit in 2023

Its profit rose 101% year-on-year to Tk 113.22 crore in 2023

Midland Bank made a profit of Tk 113.22 crore in 2023, the highest ever in the history of the bank.

Moreover, the bank's profit rose 101 percent from the previous year's Tk 56.19 crore.

As a result, the bank's earnings per share hit Tk 1.77 in 2023 against previous year's Tk 0.88, according to a filing on the website of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The net operating cash flow per share declined to Tk 0.55 for the year ended on December 31 in 2023, against Tk 4.22 of the same period previous year.

The bank's board recommended 5 percent cash dividend for 2023, which was the same in the previous two years.

Midland Bank started its operation in 2013 with a paid-up capital of Tk 400 crore.

Operating through its head office at Gulshan, Dhaka, the bank has branches and agent banking outlets across the country, according to its website.

Shares of the bank declined 2 percent to Tk 14.7 today.