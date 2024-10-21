India's garment exports surge 17.3% in September amid Bangladesh crisis: report

The Telegraph reports Indian exporters to capture monthly orders worth $200-250 million in the short term

Garment workers cut fabric to make shirts at a textile factory of Texport Industries in Hindupur town in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India, February 9, 2022. Photo: Reuters/File

India's readymade garment (RMG) exports grew by 17.3 percent year-on-year in September, capitalising on political instability in Bangladesh, one of the world's top apparel exporters, according to Indian daily The Telegraph.

The growth comes despite global challenges such as inflation and supply chain disruptions, which have impacted other major garment-exporting nations, the report states.

"India's RMG exports have recorded high growth despite global headwinds and inflationary pressures," said Sudhir Sekhri, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

"Many leading apparel exporters have experienced a slowdown in recent months, but India has benefitted from Bangladesh's socio-political unrest."

Bangladesh's internal turmoil has forced some factories to close temporarily, causing delays in delivery schedules. According to a report from CareRatings, if the unrest continues for more than one or two quarters, Bangladeshi exporters could face significant challenges in meeting deadlines. This disruption could create opportunities for Indian exporters to capture monthly orders worth $200-250 million in the short term.

Indian garment exporters are further poised to leverage operational efficiencies and backward integration to capture market share permanently from Bangladesh. This development has opened new opportunities for Indian apparel makers to expand their global presence, as brands seek alternative, more reliable sourcing options, the report said.

To capitalise on this momentum, Sekhri announced that India will participate in international fairs and host Bharat Tex 2025, a key event for the apparel sector.

"We held discussions with global brands, and there is a strong willingness to strengthen relationships with Indian suppliers," he added.

The AEPC is also planning roadshows in Spain and New York to showcase India's trade capabilities and heritage.

Mithileshwar Thakur, secretary-general of the AEPC, emphasized that India is increasingly viewed as a preferred sourcing destination, particularly in countries with which India has signed free trade agreements (FTAs).

"FTA partner nations are creating avenues for market expansion and further growth in India's RMG exports," Thakur said.