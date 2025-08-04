Business
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:22 PM

Most Viewed

Business
Business

Govt’s progress should be viewed with ‘inner sight’: finance adviser

Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:53 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:22 PM
Star Business Report
Mon Aug 4, 2025 12:53 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 4, 2025 01:22 PM
Photo: Collected

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has called on everyone not to focus solely on the government's mistakes and negative aspects, but to also recognise the positive developments.

"These positive aspects should be viewed with inner sight," said Ahmed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Don't just look at the empty part of the glass, see that it is also half full," he said.

He made the remarks today at a seminar at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) headquarters in Dhaka.

The seminar was organised by the NBR to brief the media on key changes in income tax, VAT, and customs policies introduced in the national budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Referring to the criticisms surrounding recent economic decisions, Ahmed admitted there have been missteps but pointed out the importance of recognising progress.

"Yes, we make many mistakes. But it feels good when the good work is encouraged. In any case, you have the freedom, you can say what you want," he added. 

NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan and Doulot Akter Mala, president of the Economic Reporters Forum, were also present at the event.

Related topic:
Salehuddin AhmedFinance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Salehuddin Ahmed US tariff meeting outcome

Salehuddin hopes to get better results in meeting with US on tariff

3w ago
Bangladesh LDC graduation

No banks will be closed

8m ago

AL govt put finance adviser, BB governor in legal trouble

9m ago

Govt to form taskforce to bring back syphoned money, says finance adviser 

11m ago

WB agrees to provide budget support to Bangladesh, says Salehuddin

10m ago
|বাণিজ্য

২ বছর পর আবারও ঘুরে দাঁড়াচ্ছে সাইকেল রপ্তানি

২০২৪-২৫ অর্থবছরে সাইকেল রপ্তানি বেড়ে দাঁড়িয়েছে ১১৭ মিলিয়ন ডলারে—যা আগের অর্থবছরের চেয়ে ৪১ শতাংশ বেশি।

এইমাত্র
|বাণিজ্য

সরকারের অগ্রগতি ‘অন্তর্দৃষ্টি’ দিয়ে দেখা উচিত: অর্থ উপদেষ্টা

১৮ মিনিট আগে