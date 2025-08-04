Govt’s progress should be viewed with ‘inner sight’: finance adviser

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has called on everyone not to focus solely on the government's mistakes and negative aspects, but to also recognise the positive developments.

"These positive aspects should be viewed with inner sight," said Ahmed.

"Don't just look at the empty part of the glass, see that it is also half full," he said.

He made the remarks today at a seminar at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) headquarters in Dhaka.

The seminar was organised by the NBR to brief the media on key changes in income tax, VAT, and customs policies introduced in the national budget for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Referring to the criticisms surrounding recent economic decisions, Ahmed admitted there have been missteps but pointed out the importance of recognising progress.

"Yes, we make many mistakes. But it feels good when the good work is encouraged. In any case, you have the freedom, you can say what you want," he added.

NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan and Doulot Akter Mala, president of the Economic Reporters Forum, were also present at the event.