Bangladesh to take more time to decide on LDC graduation: commerce adviser

Salehuddin Ahmed also said negotiations have began to sign FTA with Singapore

Bangladesh will take more time to decide on its graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category, scheduled for 2026, Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said today.

Ahmed made the comment in response to journalists' questions, noting that business leaders prefer to delay the LDC graduation to retain trade benefits for a longer period.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the commerce ministry office in the secretariat in Dhaka.

The adviser also said the government formally began negotiations to sign a free trade agreement with Singapore today.