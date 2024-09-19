Business
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Sep 19, 2024 01:25 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 02:17 PM

World Bank to support Bangladesh move to reform banking sector: Finance Adviser

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Sep 19, 2024 01:25 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 19, 2024 02:17 PM

The World Bank will provide support in reforming banking and other sectors in Bangladesh, Finance and Commerce Adviser  Salehuddin Ahmed said on Thursday.

He said this after a meeting with Martin Raiser, vice president for the South Asia Region of the World Bank, at his Secretariat office.

Speaking to reporters the adviser said, "We discussed various projects with the World Bank's South Asia Vice President and his team, including budget support, assistance in the energy sector, fertilizer imports, food, and post-flood aid."

Additionally, "we talked about support for the Rohingya refugees. The World Bank was very positive about all the proposals we presented, and they provided concrete responses. They assured us that they, along with other stakeholders, would coordinate, and there would be no hesitation in providing necessary funding or assistance."

"The reforms we have undertaken in the banking sector will receive support from the World Bank", said the adviser.

"We also discussed issues related to boosting investment in the private sector and addressing various challenges in business and trade. They have assured us of their assistance, and we will receive the necessary support", he added.

Related topic:
Finance Adviser Salehuddin AhmedWorld Bank
push notification