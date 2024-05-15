Business
Star Business Report 
Wed May 15, 2024 03:51 PM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 04:07 PM

Business

Govt sets $110 billion export earnings for FY27 

The target is double the actual receipts in FY23 
Export earnings in February

The government has set a target to export goods and services worth $110 billion in the fiscal year of 2026-27, which is double the earnings recorded in the last financial year. 

The cabinet committee on economic affairs approved the draft Export Policy prepared for 2023-24 to FY27 today. 

"It will now be placed at the cabinet for approval," said Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary for coordination and reforms at the Cabinet division.
Bangladesh's export earnings stood at $55 billion in 2022-23.

Khan said that the draft policy highlighted the challenges that Bangladesh is expected to face once it graduates from the group of least-developed countries in 2026.

The policy focuses on alternatives to cash incentives to encourage exporters since the country will not be able to offer direct financial support once it becomes a developing country.

The government's export target for FY24 stands at $62 billion. Exporters shipped goods worth $47.47 billion in July-April of the fiscal year.

