Govt sets $110 billion export earnings for FY27 

The target is double the actual receipts in FY23

The government has set a target to export goods and services worth $110 billion in the fiscal year of 2026-27, which is double the earnings recorded in the last financial year.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs approved the draft Export Policy prepared for 2023-24 to FY27 today.

"It will now be placed at the cabinet for approval," said Mahmudul Hossain Khan, secretary for coordination and reforms at the Cabinet division.

Bangladesh's export earnings stood at $55 billion in 2022-23.

Khan said that the draft policy highlighted the challenges that Bangladesh is expected to face once it graduates from the group of least-developed countries in 2026.

The policy focuses on alternatives to cash incentives to encourage exporters since the country will not be able to offer direct financial support once it becomes a developing country.

The government's export target for FY24 stands at $62 billion. Exporters shipped goods worth $47.47 billion in July-April of the fiscal year.