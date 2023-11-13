Govt to sell oil, potato, onion, lentil at lower price in Dhaka from tomorrow

Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh was speaking at a press conference in the secretariat on Monday. Photo: Star

The government will start selling soybean oil, potato, onion and lentils at a lower price in Dhaka from tomorrow.

The initiative has been taken to stabilise the prices of the commodities in the market, said Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh at a press conference in the secretariat today.

The state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will sell the goods in 30 trucks to consumers in the capital.

The TCB will sell soybean oil at Tk 100 per litre, potato at Tk 30 per kilogramme (kg), onion at Tk 50 a kg and lentil at Tk 60 per kg.

A consumer will be able to buy a maximum of two kgs per item, Ghosh said.