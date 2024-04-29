Govt forms safety panels for 7,367 establishments

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has formed "safety committees" in 7,367 establishments as of February 2024, said State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury yesterday.

The committees are serving as the DIFE's primary watchdog for ensuring occupational health and safety, he said.

There are 81,304 registered establishments, including factories and shops, around the country while 2,18,321 unregistered ones as of June 2023, according to the DIFE.

Chowdhury was addressing a views-sharing meeting organised by the DIFE and the Ministry of Labour and Employment at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital marking "National Occupational Health and Safety Day 2024".

International Labour Organization (ILO) observes "World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024" on April 28 to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases.

The DIEF's inspected about 40,000 to 50,000 establishments every year in recent years while addressing about 5,000 complaints annually, said Chowdhury.

Over 1,000 complaints over labour law violations are filed each year and over half of those are addressed, he said.

Bangladesh has already formulated and adopted a policy and "National Action Plan" over occupational safety and health (OSH) aligning with international standards and ILO conventions, said ILO Bangladesh Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen.

Challenges remain as building a proactive culture for the prevention of workplace hazards and accidents requires continuous effort, collaboration and collective action, he said.

It is not only about policy formulation but also about effective policy implementation, ensuring that every worker in Bangladesh is guaranteed a safe and healthy work environment, he said.

Enhancing production and efficiency requires ensuring healthy work environments, said Syed Nazrul Islam, acting president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, one of the largest trade associations in the country.