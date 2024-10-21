Govt appoints MDs at state-owned six commercial and four specialised banks

Finance ministry issued the notification and letters for 10 banks

The government has appointed managing directors (MDs) at six state-owned commercial banks and four state-owned specialised banks.

The Financial Institutions Department of the finance ministry issued a notification and several letters in this regard.

The notification today confirmed the appointment of MDs at four state-owned specialised banks.

And the letters have been sent to the chairmen of six state-owned commercial banks—Sonali, Rupali, Agrani, Janata, Bangladesh

Development Bank (BDBL), and Basic Bank—recommending candidates for the roles of MD and CEO, ministry officials said.

According to the approved summary from the chief adviser, the following appointments are recommended:

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, as the MD and CEO of Sonali Bank.

Md Mojibur Rahman, MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank, as the MD and CEO of Janata Bank.

Md Anwarul Islam, former deputy managing director (DMD) of Agrani Bank, as the MD and CEO of Agrani Bank.

Md Ahmed Rahim, DMD of Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, as the MD and CEO of Rupali Bank.

Md Jasim Uddin, former DMD of Janata Bank, as the MD and CEO of Bangladesh Development Bank

Md Kamruzzaman, former DMD of Janata Bank, as the MD and CEO of Basic Bank.

For the specialised banks, the following appointments have been confirmed:

Mofazzal Hossain, DMD of Sonali Bank, as the MD of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank.

Salma Banu, DMD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, as the MD of Palli Sanchay Bank.

Sanchita Binte Ali, DMD of Sonali Bank, as the MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, DMD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, as the MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank.