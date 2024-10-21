Business
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 05:51 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 06:01 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Govt appoints MDs at state-owned six commercial and four specialised banks

Finance ministry issued the notification and letters for 10 banks 
Star Business Report
Mon Oct 21, 2024 05:51 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 21, 2024 06:01 PM
interim government's dialogue with political parties on Oct 5

The government has appointed managing directors (MDs) at six state-owned commercial banks and four state-owned specialised banks.

The Financial Institutions Department of the finance ministry issued a notification and several letters in this regard.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The notification today confirmed the appointment of MDs at four state-owned specialised banks.

And the letters have been sent to the chairmen of six state-owned commercial banks—Sonali, Rupali, Agrani, Janata, Bangladesh

Development Bank (BDBL), and Basic Bank—recommending candidates for the roles of MD and CEO, ministry officials said.
According to the approved summary from the chief adviser, the following appointments are recommended:

Md Shawkat Ali Khan, MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, as the MD and CEO of Sonali Bank.

Md Mojibur Rahman, MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank, as the MD and CEO of Janata Bank.

Md Anwarul Islam, former deputy managing director (DMD) of Agrani Bank, as the MD and CEO of Agrani Bank.

Md Ahmed Rahim, DMD of Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, as the MD and CEO of Rupali Bank.

Md Jasim Uddin, former DMD of Janata Bank, as the MD and CEO of Bangladesh Development Bank

Md Kamruzzaman, former DMD of Janata Bank, as the MD and CEO of Basic Bank.

For the specialised banks, the following appointments have been confirmed:

Mofazzal Hossain, DMD of Sonali Bank, as the MD of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank.

Salma Banu, DMD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, as the MD of Palli Sanchay Bank.

Sanchita Binte Ali, DMD of Sonali Bank, as the MD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Chanu Gopal Ghosh, DMD of Bangladesh Krishi Bank, as the MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank.

Related topic:
state owned banksspecialised banksFinance Ministry
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Universal Pension Scheme

Automatic inclusion in Universal Pension Scheme for those joining from July 1

7m ago

Tarana for tax cuts on handset imports

8y ago

Redefining goals of the upcoming budget

9y ago

Tarana for tax cut on handsets import

8y ago

Predictable yet unachievable

9y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

রাষ্ট্রপতি মিথ্যাচার করেছেন, শপথ লঙ্ঘনের শামিল: আসিফ নজরুল

সম্প্রতি এক সাক্ষাৎকারে রাষ্ট্রপতি বলেন, শেখ হাসিনা প্রধানমন্ত্রীর পদ থেকে পদত্যাগ করার কোনো দালিলিক প্রমাণ তার কাছে নেই।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

ঢাবি ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুরু ৪ জানুয়ারি, আবেদন ৪ নভেম্বর থেকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে