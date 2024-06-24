Global jewellery machinery expo in Dhaka from Jul 4

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association will organise the three-day International Jewellery Machinery Exhibition Bangladesh 2024

A three-day international exhibition of jewellery machinery will begin in Dhaka on July 4.

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) will organise the International Jewellery Machinery Exhibition Bangladesh 2024 in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara.

The first of such event themed at "Technological touch in jewellery" will be joined by over 30 companies from 10 countries, including India, Italy, Turkey, UAE, Germany, China and Thailand, according to the organiser.

The central leaders of Bajus and foreign partners of the exhibition shared the information at a press conference held at Bashundhara City shopping complex in Dhaka today.

The exhibition aims at enriching the domestic industry and utilise export potential of Bangladeshi ornaments, they said.

Bajus hopes the exhibition through projecting modern machinery from different countries will encourage entrepreneurs to set up new jewellery factories in the country.

Six companies from India are participating in the exhibition and there will be three companies from Italy along with three from Turkey.

One each from Germany and China will also showcase their machinery and five Bangladeshi organisations will also attend the show.

The gates of the expo will remain open for all from 11am to 7pm every day.

Bajus General Secretary Badal Chandra Roy, former president Dilip Kumar Roy, Vice President Samit Ghosh Apu, Adviser Ruhul Amin Rasel and KNC Services Founder and CEO Kranti Nagvekar were also present in today's briefing.