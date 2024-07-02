Business
Global jewellery machinery expo begins in Dhaka Thursday

The exhibition will be the first of its in Bangladesh
An international exhibition of jewellery machinery will begin in Dhaka on Thursday to promote technology integration in the making of traditional jewellery.

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) in association with its Indian partner KNC Services is organising the three-day International Jewellery Machinery Expo Bangladesh (IJMEB), the first of its kind in the country, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The expo will remain open for all from 11am to 7pm every day at International Convention City Bashundhara with the theme 'Technology for excellence in jewellery'.

Thirty companies from 10 countries, including India, Italy, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, China and Thailand, have confirmed their participation in the first edition of the expo.

Bajus President Sayem Sobhan Anvir expressed hope that the IJMEB-2024 will enrich the Bangladeshi jewellery industry through sharing knowledge among the participating countries.

"The expo will introduce modern machinery among the sector people. We aim to bring back the golden days of Bangladeshi jewellery ornaments. To realise the dream, we have to upskill our goldsmiths with the changing technology in the jewellery sector around the world," he said.

India's KNC Services Founder and CEO Kranti Nagvekar said her company supported Bangladesh in hosting such an international expo after Saudi Arabia, the UAE and India.

When machines will add value to the works of goldsmiths, Bangladesh will excel in global gold markets in style, Nagvekar said.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS)International Jewellery Machinery Expo Bangladesh (IJMEB)KNC Services
