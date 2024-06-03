Business
Star Business Report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 09:52 PM

Jewellers seek changes to baggage rule

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) wants to put a stop to travellers bringing in gold bars
Star Business Report
Mon Jun 3, 2024 08:45 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 3, 2024 09:52 PM
Jewellers seek changes to baggage rule
Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) has urged the government to amend the baggage rule to put a stop to travellers bringing in gold bars, according to a press release.

Md Ripnul Hasan, chairman of a Bajus standing committee on smuggling and law enforcement, made the demand at a press conference at its office in the capital today.

He said currently a person can bring 100 grammes of gold jewellery tax free under the baggage rules and it should be decreased to 50 grammes.

Besides, there should be a rule that a maximum of two pieces of jewellery of the same type can be brought in, he said.

At the same time, there should be a provision stipulating that a passenger can utilise the baggage rule only once a year, he said.

Hasan urged Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to conduct a survey along with the Bajus on the effects of the misuse of the baggage rule, including US dollar shortages and smuggling.

Not even a quarter of the gold and diamond coming into the country illegally are coming to the notice of the law enforcement agencies, he claimed.

Moheshpur border in Jhenaidah and Darshana border in Chuadanga are being used as a route for smuggling gold to Bangladesh. Regular strict monitoring of the intelligence agencies is needed to overcome this situation, he added.

According to Bajus, from 2014 to 2023, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 925.919 kg of smuggled gold from the border areas of Bangladesh.

In addition, from 2014 to 2022, 290 people were arrested in this regard and 289 cases were filed.

In the last 10 years, customs intelligence, BGB, Bangladesh Police and Armed Police Battalion have seized 2,583 kg of gold in raids across the country.

