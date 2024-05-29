Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 10:35 AM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 12:15 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Cabin crew held with 2kg gold at Dhaka airport

Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 10:35 AM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 12:15 PM
Cabin crew held with 2kg gold at Dhaka airport
Photo: Collected

A cabin crew of Saudi Airlines was detained along with around two kilograms of gold at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka last night.

The detainee was identified as Rokeya Khatun, 40, a crew of SV-404 that landed at the airport from Riyadh around 10:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Yet another trick to smuggle gold!

A joint team of Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Customs and National Security Intelligence detained her when she was crossing the airport's green channel, said Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of APBn.

The officials recovered 11 gold bars and some ornaments, searching her body, he said, adding that the market price of the seized gold is Tk 2 crore.

Filing of a case in this connection is underway, he added.

Related topic:
gold smugglingHazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhakacabin crewGold smuggle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

6kg gold seized under plane seat at Dhaka airport

8y ago

4kg gold seized at Dhaka airport

6y ago
Gold smuggling

Man held with over 6kg of gold ornaments at Dhaka airport

4y ago

Chinese man held with gold bars at Dhaka airport

4y ago
glod smuggler arrested

Airport staff, 2 others held over gold smuggling

5y ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification