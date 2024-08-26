Business
22-carat gold now Tk 127,942 a bhori, a new record

Jewellers raised gold prices by Tk 1,936 a bhori with effect from today
Gold price in Bangladesh

Gold prices hit a historic high of Tk 127,942 a bhori and Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) decided to make the rate effective from today.

The local jewellers raised pure gold prices by Tk 1,936 per bhori (11.664 grams), according to a press release shared by the Bajus.

Yesterday in a meeting, the standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of the Bajus took the decision of raising the price citing an increase in pure gold prices in the local market.

Bangladesh saw gold prices rise above Tk 100,000 per bhori for the first time on July 20 last year.

In Bangladesh, the annual demand for gold stands in between 20 tonnes to 40 tonnes.

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (BAJUS)gold price all-time high
