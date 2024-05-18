Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat May 18, 2024 12:49 PM
Last update on: Sat May 18, 2024 01:09 PM

Yet another trick to smuggle gold!

Star Digital Report
Sat May 18, 2024 12:49 PM
Photo: Collected

At 8:41 in the morning yesterday, Mohammed Shaheed Mia landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after an over five hour-long flight from Sharjah, UAE.

As he walked to the customs counter, the officials went on their usual proceedings, asking if he was carrying any gold.

While he admitted to carrying about 100 grammes of the precious metal, the officials were shocked when they could find gold ornaments weighing only about 30 grammes in his possession. Despite repeated questioning and searches, Shaheed kept saying that he was not carrying any additional gold.

Photo: Collected

Amid all the arguments and questioning, the customs officials noticed that the man was wearing an unusual number of clothing items, which seemed too abnormal and uncomfortable for the weather.

Asking him to remove his additional layers of clothing, the officers were shocked to find him wearing at least 16 pieces of clothing -- a pair of long pants, nine pairs of shorts, and six vests.

Scanning the garments, the officers were assured of gold being present in them; however, only a few glimpses of golden dust caught their eyes.

Photo: Collected

To unearth this mystery, the officials took a step forward, deciding to torch the clothes to find the exact amount of gold hidden inside them.

To their utter bewilderment, yellow hues started appearing and depositing in the container as soon as the fabrics caught flames at Canopy-1 of the airport.

"We found about 4.4 kilogrammes of gold from his clothes after burning those yesterday. In total, he was carrying about 4,492 grammes of gold worth around Tk 4.60 crore," said Pradip Kumar Sarker, assistant director at the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).

A case was filed with Airport Police Station in this regard.

