3-day jewellery fair in Dhaka from Feb 8

Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) is going to organise a three-day jewellery fair in Dhaka from February 8.

Forty one jewellery companies will take part in the Bajus Fair 2024 at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka, the association said in a statement today.

The gates of the fair will remain for the visitors every day from 10am to 9pm.

The ticket price of the exhibition will be Tk 100 while children up to 5 years of age will not need any ticket to enter the event, according to the statement.