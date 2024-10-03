Finance Division’s Integrated Budget and Accounting System earns ISO certification

The certification recognises iBAS++ for its robust measures in safeguarding sensitive data

The Integrated Budget and Accounting System (iBAS++) under the Finance Division of Bangladesh's finance ministry has earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management systems.

The certification, awarded by Bureau Veritas, recognises iBAS++ for its robust measures in safeguarding sensitive data.

The evaluation process involved a comprehensive inspection of the system's information security practices.

The iBAS++ system generates over 400 financial reports and interfaces with major government systems, including the central bank, National Board of Revenue and the election commission, ensuring streamlined service delivery, the finance ministry said in a press release.

Bureau Veritas' CIF Operation Manager for Bangladesh, Mukut K Barua, handed over the certificate to Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed at a ceremony in Dhaka on October 2.

The event was chaired by Finance Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Majumder with high-ranking government officials and development partners in the attendance.

Ahmed lauded iBAS++ for its effective approach to managing automated financial services, emphasising that it enhances transparency and accountability in government resource management.