Govt banks, NBFIs highlight 25 innovative initiatives

Government-owned banks and non-bank financial institutions yesterday highlighted 25 innovative initiatives that offer various financial services to customers.

The programme, held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, was chaired by Abdur Rahman Khan, secretary of the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the programme, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan urged those present to ensure smart financial services to the public.

"Now we have to set our goal and move forward. Our goal of innovation is to provide service to our customers," she added.

Among the innovative services are the Bangladesh Bank's 'e-performance management system', the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's 'Customer complaint address module', and the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority's 'bima tottho' mobile app.

Others that were highlighted included the 'e-payment system' by Microcredit Regulatory Authority, 'digital training platform' by PKSF, 'telemedicine' by Social Development Foundation, 'Sonali e-wallet' by Sonali Bank PLC, 'e-account opening' by Janata Bank PLC, 'loan originating system' by Rupali Bank, 'remittance quick payment system' by Bangladesh Krishi Bank, 'Rakab lens' by Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, 'Online share management system' by Ansar-VDP Bank, and the 'Smart home loan' by Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.