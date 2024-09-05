Business
Star Business Report
Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:47 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 04:50 PM

Govt to form taskforce to bring back syphoned money, says finance adviser 

The government will form a taskforce to recover money syphoned out of Bangladesh, said Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed. 

He made the remarks while talking to reporters at his Secretariat office today. 

Ahmed also mentioned that prices of essential goods will decrease within a few months. 

When asked about the visible reforms since he took office, the finance adviser said, "Of course, there have been visible changes as many things are evident."

"Action has been taken against default loans, banks with issues are being reorganised, and the liquidity problem was addressed by the governor," he said. 

Regarding trade and commerce, the adviser said, "We have reduced the duty on potatoes and onions, and instructions have been given to ensure their supply." 

He also talked about monitoring kitchen markets, supplies and prices. 

Earlier today, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) reduced taxes on the import of onions and potatoes to increase supply and curb rising prices. 

The customs authority lowered the tariff on onion imports to 5 percent and on potatoes to 15 percent, effective until November 30.

"The NBR expects that the prices of both items will come to more tolerable levels following the reduction in import duties," said the revenue authority in a statement.

Related topic:
Finance Adviser Salehuddin AhmedSyphoned moneymoney laundering
শহীদি মার্চ
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ শুরু

ঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের সন্ত্রাসবিরোধী রাজু ভাস্কর্যের পাদদেশ থেকে এই পদযাত্রা শুরু হয়।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বসুন্ধরার চেয়ারম্যান-এমডির বিরুদ্ধে অর্থপাচারসহ অনেক অভিযোগ, তদন্ত করবে সিআইডি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
