Business
Star Business Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 12:27 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:15 PM

Most Viewed

Business

USAID to provide $202 million in grant to Bangladesh

Star Business Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 12:27 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:15 PM
Photo courtesy: US Embassy

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide $202.25 million in aid to Bangladesh as part of the Development Objective Grant Agreement (DOAG).

AKM Shahabuddin, additional secretary of the Economic Relations Division, and Reed J Aeschliman, mission director of USAID, signed the 6th amendment on behalf of their respective governments today at the state guest house Padma in Dhaka, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The DOAG, signed on September 27, 2021, is designed to cover the 2021-2026 period, with a total commitment of $954 million from USAID.

USAID has provided $425 million through the first five amendments. Under the 6th amendment, USAID will grant an additional $202.25 million, focusing on three key areas: good governance, social and economic opportunity, and resilience.

The United States has been a longstanding development partner of Bangladesh since 1972. Through the 1974 Economic, Technical, and Related Assistance Agreement, the US has contributed over $8 billion across various sectors, including democracy and governance, food security, health, education, and climate change, primarily through USAID and other US agencies, the press release added.

Related topic:
USAIDMinistry of FinanceERD
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

$289 million deal signed with Islamic Development Bank 

4m ago

Holy Cross College, Notre Dame College win USAID Int’l Women’s Day debate award

4y ago

US state dept counsellor to visit Dhaka Sunday

8y ago
Bank branches closed tomorrow

Govt banks, NBFIs highlight 25 innovative initiatives

3m ago

Expectations from new monetary policy

9y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

জলে গেছে ৫২৩ কোটি টাকা, ৮৫ মিলিমিটার বৃষ্টিতে আবার থই থই খুলনা

গতকাল শুক্রবার বিকেল ৪টা থেকে শুরু হওয়া এ বৃষ্টি একনাগাড়ে চলে আজ শনিবার সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত।

৩১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে বৈঠকে মার্কিন প্রতিনিধিদল

২০ মিনিট আগে
push notification