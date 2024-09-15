US assures Bangladesh of helping expand economic opportunities

Embassy says after US delegation meets foreign adviser

The visiting high-level US delegation today offered commitment to help expand Bangladesh's economic opportunities, build its institutional capacity and uphold human rights, the US embassy said.

"We are committed to helping expand economic opportunities, build institutional capacity, uphold human rights, and mitigate climate risks with our partner, Bangladesh," the embassy said on its official Facebook page after a meeting between Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and the visiting delegation at State Guesthouse Padma in the capital.

The US delegation, headed by Assistant Secretary for International Finance of the US Department of Treasury Brent Neiman, includes US State Department Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.

"Great to meet the foreign affairs adviser at Padma House," said the embassy.

The US delegation is also scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and attend a working lunch hosted by the foreign secretary in the state guest house Padma.

Earlier, the US state department spokesperson said the discussions will focus on how the US can contribute to Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability, and development priorities.