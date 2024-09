A visiting US delegation is currently meeting with Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government.

The meeting began at 11:00am at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The six-member delegation is led by Brent Neiman, assistant undersecretary for international finance at the US Department of Treasury. The group arrived in Dhaka yesterday.

Neiman is accompanied by Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.