Exports fall in April

It declined 0.99% year-on-year to $3.91 billion in April

Bangladesh's exports fell in April of 2024 because of slowing shipments of garments and a continuous downturn in the other major sectors.

The nation shipped $3.91 billion worth of items in April, down 0.99 percent from $3.95 billion a year ago, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today.

However, shipments rose 3.93 percent year-on-year to $47.47 billion in the July-April period of 2023-24 fiscal year.

Moreover, exports of readymade garments, which typically account for 85 percent of the total receipts, grew 4.97 percent year-on-year to $40.49 billion in the 10 months to April this year thanks to buoyancy in knitwear demand.

Growth of woven garment exports remained almost flat while other major exporting sectors -- leather and leather products, jute and jute goods, home textile, frozen and live fish -- registered fall in shipments, according to the EPB data.