Business
Star Business Report
Thu May 2, 2024 04:11 PM
Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 04:34 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Exports fall in April

It declined 0.99% year-on-year to $3.91 billion in April
Star Business Report
Thu May 2, 2024 04:11 PM Last update on: Thu May 2, 2024 04:34 PM
Exports fall in April

Bangladesh's exports fell in April of 2024 because of slowing shipments of garments and a continuous downturn in the other major sectors.

The nation shipped $3.91 billion worth of items in April, down 0.99 percent from $3.95 billion a year ago, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, shipments rose 3.93 percent year-on-year to $47.47 billion in the July-April period of 2023-24 fiscal year.

Moreover, exports of readymade garments, which typically account for 85 percent of the total receipts, grew 4.97 percent year-on-year to $40.49 billion in the 10 months to April this year thanks to buoyancy in knitwear demand.

Growth of woven garment exports remained almost flat while other major exporting sectors -- leather and leather products, jute and jute goods, home textile, frozen and live fish -- registered fall in shipments, according to the EPB data.

Related topic:
Exports from BangladeshBangladesh exportsexportsshipment
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India proposes Bangladesh for joint study on exports

6y ago
Akhaura land port

Exports through Akhaura land port on the decline

1y ago
export-tax

Bangladesh’s exports rise to $31.2b

8y ago

Export diversification still in slow lane

1y ago
Export bounces back in May

Export bounces back in May

11m ago
আমি ১ কোটি গরিব মানুষকে একটা ব্যাংকের মালিক বানিয়েছি: ড. ইউনূস
|বাংলাদেশ

আমি ১ কোটি গরিব মানুষকে একটা ব্যাংকের মালিক বানিয়েছি: ড. ইউনূস

‘আমি জালিয়াতি করেছি, অর্থ আত্মসাৎ করেছি, অর্থ পাচার করেছি—এ রকম বহু ভয়াবহ শব্দ আমার অপরাধ হিসেবে বলা হয়েছে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এপ্রিলে রপ্তানি কমেছে

৫১ মিনিট আগে
push notification