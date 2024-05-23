Dhaka Motor Show begins in Purbachal

175 companies from 17 countries are taking part in the show

The 17th edition of the Dhaka Motor Show kicked off at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BBCFEC) in Purbachal area today.

Automotive manufacturers of over 175 companies from 17 countries, including Japan, India, China, Malaysia, South Korea and the USA, are showcasing latest cars, bikes and other aftermarket supporting parts for vehicles in the show occupying more than 600 booths.

The annual show also includes three more specialised expos titled the "8th Dhaka Bike Show 2024", "7th Dhaka Auto Parts Show 2024" and "6th Dhaka Commercial Automotive Show 2024", the event's organiser CEMS-Global USA said in a statement.

At the exhibition, buyers, visitors and entrepreneurs can get acquainted with brand new vehicles, cars, parts and latest accessories and meet up with fellow local enthusiasts, the statement read.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global USA and Asia Pacific, presided over the opening ceremony of the event inaugurated by Mohsina Yasmin, executive member of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.

Md Tazul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, and Mohammad Abul Hossain, additional secretary of the youth and sports ministry, also attended the opening ceremony.

The gates of the show which will end on May 25 will remain open from 11am to 9pm every day.