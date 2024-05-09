Multiple expos of CEMS-Global USA begin in Dhaka

150 companies of 15 countries are taking part in the events

A number of exhibitions on medical, healthcare, tourism and food industries organised by the CEMS-Global USA began at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka today.

The shows are: the 15th Meditex Bangladesh 2024, the 8th Bangladesh Clinical Lab Expo, the 10th Pharma Bangladesh Expo and the 7th International Health Tourism and Service Expo.

The events are showcasing medical equipment, surgical and dental instruments, healthcare, hospital equipment and supplies from 150 companies of over 15 countries, including Bangladesh, India, China, Singapore, Germany, Turkey, Thailand and South Korea.

The gates of the three-day exhibitions will remain open for registered business visitors every day from 10:30 am to 8:00 pm, according to the New York-based exhibition and convention organiser.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder inaugurated the exhibitions as the chief guest, CEMS-Global USA said in a press release.

The individuals considering healthcare options abroad are open to directly consult with international hospitals and consultants to explore advanced healthcare solutions through the expo.

Some seminars will also be organised during the exhibitions.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director of CEMS-Global USA and Asia Pacific, presided over the opening ceremony.