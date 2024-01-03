Consumer Rights asks Evaly to settle consumer complaints

The directorate serves show-cause notice on the e-commerce platform

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has recently served a show-cause notice on controversial e-commerce platform Evaly asking it to take steps to settle the consumer complaints filed against it.

The e-commerce platform has been given seven days to respond to the letter sent to Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel on January 1.

Rassel was released from Kashimpur prison on bail on December 18.

"Of the cases filed against Evaly, about 6,500 cases have remained unsettled. After coming out from the jail, he started the business again. But he should pay the customers' due first," AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the DNCRP, told The Daily Star.

"Evaly has already floated a new campaign called 'Big Bang'. We don't know if any new scam is in the making,"

Asked about the notice, Rassel told The Daily Star that they will reply to the notice. "We will do it in seven days."

He said Evaly will continue doing business and at the same time will solve all the problems it is facing now.

"We can't solve all the problems in a day. We need time and we need to continue doing business."

Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also a co-founder of Evaly, were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion on September 16 in 2021 during a raid at the duo's Mohammadpur home after a customer filed an embezzlement case against them with Gulshan Police Station.

Later, five other embezzlement cases were lodged against the couple with Dhanmondi Police Station and the court. Nasrin was freed from jail on April 6 last year.

Evaly began its journey on December 16 of 2018.