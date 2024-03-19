Commodity market monitoring to continue: Titu

There is ample supply of basic goods, the state minister for commerce says

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu today reiterated that market monitoring of essential commodities will continue to stop illogical price manipulation and hoarding of basic goods.

The state minister also said the supply of basic goods is adequate to serve consumers and there is no possibility of a shortage throughout Ramadan.

The market monitoring of essential commodities will continue to stop illogical price hikes of commodities through unscrupulous means, Titu said in a statement from the commerce ministry.

Retailers should maintain the sales receipts of essential commodities for their caution, the state minister said after visiting Park Bazar in Tangail.

In a view exchange meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Tangail, Titu, said the formation of a revised list of beneficiaries of subsidised goods sold by the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is underway.

He assured that the TCB goods will be sent to the designated beneficiaries one month ahead of the distribution time, the statement said.

Titu suggested the district administration facilitate the activities of small businesses so that local handicrafts can be developed for both the domestic and international markets.

He also suggested for making the best use of the local handicrafts of Tangail.

Members of parliament elected from other constituencies of Tangail district also spoke during the view exchange meeting, where senior government officials were present as well.

The government has been monitoring different markets in Dhaka and other district to identify areas where essential commodity prices are being hiked abnormally.

This is because a section of unscrupulous traders is aiming to make hefty profits during Ramadan as the demand for such goods goes up during the month.

The government, along with the private sector businesses, have also taken measures for increasing the supply of goods in local markets so that consumers can buy them at affordable prices.