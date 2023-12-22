Comforters see increased demand for lower prices

A roadside vendor gives a customer a better look at a comforter in New Market area of Chattogram city. A wide range of bedclothes are available, suited to the needs of people with budget limitations. Annual sales of comforters and blankets have reached around Tk 700 crore, registering an annual growth of 20 percent in the past five years. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

The demand for comforters and blankets is increasing in Bangladesh as these products have become more affordable over the years thanks to increased local manufacturing, according to industry people.

The people's growing purchasing power is also propelling demand, with the market for comforters and blankets registering annual growth of 20 percent in the past five years to reach Tk 700 crore.

As such, more than 100 companies, including Apex, HomeTex, Pran-RFL Group, Swan, Karmo, Bengal, and EuroAsia, have heavily invested in the business.

Mozammel Haque, a resident of Dhaka's Mirpur, purchased a comforter and blanket on Sunday for Tk 9,000 altogether.

"I bought these because they are very warm as well as washable ‍and light, making them perfect for winter weather," he said.

Comfy, a brand of Pran-RFL Group, introduced 13 new designs of comforter for this winter ‍season. The company also produces mattresses, pillows and mosquito nets, among other items.

"The demand for comforters is significantly higher compared to that of blankets during winter," said Kamruzzaman Kamal, marketing director of Pran-RFL Group.

At one time, there was high demand for imported comforters but now, many high-quality alternatives are made locally, he added.

With a maximum retail price of Tk 2,500, Comfy produces about 360,000 comforters each year. The company's sales are growing by an average of about 10 percent annually.

Comfy started its journey in 2016 with a view to providing all sorts of bedding items to customers. Now, the company markets 35 types of products.

Rashedur Rahim, national sales manager of Apex Foam, said the demand for comforters spiked over the past five years.

"If we compare this year with the last, demand has more than doubled," he added.

This is because comforters are more convenient mainly for being washable while traditional duvets are not.

"So, people are opting for comforters instead of traditional duvets for their user-friendliness. One can wash a comforter and it lasts longer too," Rahim said.

The demand for comforters and quilts priced between Tk 800 and Tk 1,000 is particularly high, he added.

Jahidul Islam, a comforter and blanket seller in the capital's Newmarket, said the demand for blankets and comforters has been increasing for the last three to four years.

"Sales have almost tripled this year compared to last year," he added while pointing out that comforters that cost up to Tk 1,500 are seeing high demand.

On the other hand, an official of Hometex Bangladesh Manufactory, said quilt sales are slightly lower this winter compared to last year.

"Sales decreased due to the current economic situation of the country," he added.

Likewise, Shwapno, a leading retail brand with 416 outlets, is not witnessing the expected sales volume.

"The sales we had hoped for at the beginning of the season are not happening due to the current economic situation," said Sabbir Hasan Nasir, executive director of ACI Logistics, which owns Shwapno.

People's real income has decreased amid the ongoing inflationary pressure and so, they are cutting costs everywhere except for essential items.

Shwapno sources its comforters and blankets from local suppliers who have their own production facilities, he added.