Star Business Report
Mon Apr 29, 2024 06:45 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 07:05 PM

China wants to import mango from Bangladesh

Chinese experts will come to Dhaka in June to see mango production
Star Business Report
China today expressed interest to import mangoes from Bangladesh from the current year and for that a group of experts want to visit orchards and see its production.

The team is likely to come to Dhaka early June and the customs authority of China will give clearance regarding entry of Bangladesh's mango to the market of the world's second largest economy based on the report of the team.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen shared the information in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Md Abdus Shahid at his office in Dhaka's secretariat, according to the agriculture ministry.

Shahid called upon China to support so that Bangladesh gets modern farm machinery.

Earlier in the day, the agriculture minister discussed with Ambassador of Netherlands Irma van Dueren regarding establishment of a storage in Bhaluka of Mymensingh to store onions throughout the year.

Shahid said onion is an important crop for Bangladesh.

"We are emphasising on increasing production and storing of onion. The construction of the storage with the initiative of Netherlands will be very helpful," said the minister, who is expected to inaugurate the godown on May 2.

