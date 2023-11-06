Cargo transport slows, cost rises

BLOCKADE-STRIKE

Transport of export and import cargo to and from the Chattogram port started to face disruptions while transport costs have started rising well before opposition parties began enforcing a countrywide two-day blockade yesterday.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also called a dawn-to-dusk strike in Chattogram district yesterday which affected cargo movement to and from the port as well as private inland container depots (ICDs).

Most importers are preferring not to take delivery of their cargoes from the port during blockades to avoid any risk of damage by protesters.

Transport of export cargo, particularly to the private ICDs here, from different parts of the country slowed a bit in the past 24 hours till yesterday morning.

According to Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), the 19 private ICDs received 1,734 trucks or covered vans of export cargoes coming from Dhaka and other parts in the period.

It was 2,718 and 2,140 on the first two days of a three-day blockade enforced last week.

Several clearing and forwarding (C&F) agents alleged that the transport agencies are charging Tk 5,000 to Tk 8,000 higher citing risks of vandalism or arson attacks.

Dhaka-based garment manufacturer Far East Knitting and Dyeing Industry Limited apparently experienced the worst in this regard.

It imported around 100 tonnes of fabrics and other garment accessories from India for its factory in Gazipur and the cargoes were unloaded at the port a couple of days ago.

The factory owner wanted to take delivery of all the imported goods by Saturday prior to the blockade, but the C&F agent firm in Chattogram failed to hire an adequate number of covered vans by that morning.

Md Kamruzzaman Sagor, proprietor of the C&F firm ABS Corporation, told The Daily Star that they needed at least 10 covered vans and contacted a number of transport agencies but none provided any vehicle.

Later in the afternoon they managed to hire five covered vans and loaded half of the imports onto those to send to Gazipur.

Md Asad Uz Zaman, assistant general manager (commercial) of the RMG factory, said the transport owner charged around Tk 30,000 per vehicle whereas the usual fare was Tk 15,000.

He said they asked the C&F agent not to take delivery of the rest of the cargo from the port amidst the blockade.

Since garment orders are strictly time-bound, they need to take timely delivery of raw materials to complete production and shipment but it has become uncertain now, he said.

Soman Miah, managing partner of another C&F firm, 3-Smart & Co, said on Saturday they took delivery of 10 tonnes of fabrics imported by an RMG factory, Infinity Outfit of Ashulia, from the port and sent it to the factory.

"There are still 8 more tonnes of import cargo in the port but the importer asked them not to take delivery neither today nor tomorrow and to wait out the blockade," said Miah.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk said loading and unloading operation at the port jetties was "normal".

Vehicles have been also entering the port to take deliveries since morning, he claimed.

The CPA official, however, said deliveries on Sundays usually remain low and gains pace from Mondays.