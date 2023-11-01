Cargo transport slows

A truck carrying a container departs from the Chittagong port yesterday morning on the first day of the three-day blockade enforced by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Cargo delivery from port yards progressed slowly throughout the day as private ICDs halted transport activities until noon as a cautionary measure. Photo: Rajib Raihan

The transport of export and import containers between private inland container depots (ICDs) and the Chattogram port faced little disruption yesterday, the first day of the three-day blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

But although loading and unloading operations at the port jetties went on normally, cargo delivery from port yards progressed slowly.

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk said cargo and container handling activities among the 14 vessels anchored at the port jetties were done at the normal pace.

Entry of vehicles to the port for taking deliveries was a bit slower than usual in the morning but increased later, he said.

Clearing and forwarding agents submitted assignments to take deliveries of around 2000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of import containers till 4:00pm, he informed, adding that he hoped for a few more assignments later.

A total of 4100 TEUs of import containers were delivered from the port from 8:00am on Monday to 8:00am yesterday.

Nearly all 19 private ICDs in and around the port city halted transport activities to and from the port till 11:00am yesterday as a cautionary measure, fearing resistance on the way.

Eventually, most ICDs started operations around noon.

Officials of different private ICDs said the number of incoming trucks carrying export cargoes from Dhaka and other parts of the country had dropped.

Many importers preferred not to take delivery from the port yesterday due to fear of obstacles, said staff of C&F Agents.

According to the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), a total of 172 TEUs of export containers, 114 TEUs of import containers and 473 empty containers were transported between the 19 ICDs and the port till 3:00pm yesterday.

Usually, 1000-1500 TEUs of export containers are sent to the port from these ICDs on average.

At least four vessels are scheduled to leave the port by 11:00am today.

BICDA General Secretary Md Ruhul Amin Sikder said they had the whole night and some hours in the morning today to load the rest of the booked export containers onto these four ships.

BICDA yesterday sent letters to the commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and DIG, Chattogram Range, requesting increased security on port-bound roads.

Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) Director Muntasir Rubayat said overall ship movement remained normal and on schedule but added that blockades for a prolonged period may disrupt activities.

However, Abu Bakar Siddique, vice-president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, said no port-bound vehicles faced any obstacle in the city or on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway yesterday.

Meanwhile, workers of some garment factories in the port city faced problems commuting to work as bus services were halted in the morning.

Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, owner of Eastern Knitwear in Kalurghat area, informed that four buses that transport their workers did not operate in the morning yesterday.

This led to the absence of nearly 30 percent of the 500 total workers in his factory, leading to disruption in production.

Chowdhury also informed that they were supposed to take delivery of an import consignment of raw materials from the port yesterday but cancelled it.

Chowdhury, also a former vice-president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), feared that export and import activities through the port may become slower and factory operations may face further disruptions if political unrest lingered.

He said the garment sector could ill-afford such prolonged turmoil.