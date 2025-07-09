BTRC directs telcos to provide 1GB free internet on July 18

Mobile phone operators have been instructed to notify users in advance via SMS

The internet regulator has directed all mobile phone operators to offer 1GB of free internet to users on July 18, marking "Free Internet Day" as part of a government initiative to commemorate the July Uprising.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) issued a directive to the operators today.

The free data will be valid for five days, according to the directive.

The decision was approved in a meeting at the BTRC office on July 8.

The move comes following instructions from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications to reflect public aspirations and promote digital freedom.

Mobile phone operators have also been instructed to notify users in advance via SMS.

The BTRC has requested operators to ensure smooth implementation of the plan and extend full support to observe the day. The commission said this symbolic gesture of digital freedom resonates with the spirit of the July Uprising and serves the greater public interest.

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Banglalink, said, "We are very keen to uphold the spirit of July, especially with regard to internet access. Now we will review the letter and take a decision accordingly."

An official of another mobile operator said telcos are still required to pay taxes on all data provided to users, and the government should clarify whether the free data will be tax-exempt.

"Besides, operators have to bear transmission and other delivery costs, so the BTRC should clarify whether other stakeholders will cooperate to support this initiative," the official added.

This initiative holds particular significance, as on July 18 last year, the previous Sheikh Hasina-led government imposed a complete internet blackout across the country amid a brutal crackdown on quota reform protesters. In early August, Hasina was ousted amid protests.