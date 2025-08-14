BTRC wants full autonomy

Says partial independence may cause market distortion

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has opposed a government proposal granting it partial autonomy while keeping key regulatory powers, particularly over state-owned telecom companies, under the Posts and Telecommunications Division.

In a detailed response on August 12, the commission argued that limited autonomy, with the ministry retaining control over state-owned operators, would undermine fair competition and perpetuate market distortions.

The directive from the Posts and Telecommunications Division, citing Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, special assistant to the chief adviser overseeing the telecom and ICT ministries, on July 28 asked BTRC to draft amendments that would provide the BTRC with a degree of autonomy but retain certain key decision-making powers within the ministry, particularly with regard to six state-owned telecom entities.

"Matters such as licence fees and revenue-sharing terms are not always black and white. If an issue affects government or finance ministry interests, the ministry will intervene, with inter-ministerial coordination through the division," Taiyeb said on the issue.

In its response, signed by Ashis Kumar Kundu, director general of BTRC's legal and licensing division, the regulator warned that "setting different standards for state-owned operators would run counter to the principles of a level playing field and hinder a competitive, investment-friendly telecom environment."

BTRC also called for the immediate repeal of the Bangladesh Telecommunication (Amendment) Act, 2010, and adoption of a modern legal framework ensuring both independence and accountability.

The 2010 amendment, introduced under the then Awami League-led government, significantly curtailed BTRC's autonomy, transferring final authority over major issues to the ministry.

The commission said the amendment had "seriously curtailed" its independence, creating bureaucratic delays, favouritism, and obstacles to private investment. BTRC also submitted a draft Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, to the telecommunication division for review.

Acknowledging that telecom services, including the internet, are now globally recognised as fundamental human rights, BTRC agreed with the ministry to replace the internet shutdown clause to prevent arbitrary restrictions.

It also recommended revising the lawful interception section, which covers network surveillance, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and security agencies. The commission warned that requiring prior approval in such matters could be "self-contradictory" and undermine its role.

BTRC noted that accountability measures already exist in the law, suggesting that parliamentary committees or expert bodies could periodically review its activities if needed.

The regulator stressed that without full autonomy in core areas, particularly licensing, enforcement, and market oversight, it cannot ensure fair competition, protect consumers, or support a modern digital economy.

Taiyeb had earlier said the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology will always have a stake in telecom policy, as it serves as the gateway to all other ministries.

Stating that monitoring coverage, mobility, and environmental compliance is important, he said, "That's why we refer to the Rules of Business and Allocation of Business, which define the scope and mandate of a ministry. This mandate, including inter-ministerial coordination, is outlined in those rules, the core governance framework of the Government of Bangladesh."

He added that protecting the strategic interests of state-owned companies requires ministry oversight.

"Giving full autonomy to an institution without accountability could lead to abuse. During the Awami League's 15 years in power, BTRC issued 3,573 licences. That legacy of mismanagement still exists. If we now give full independence to such a structure without constitutional or administrative accountability frameworks, it will create a disaster," Taiyeb warned.