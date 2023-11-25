Business
Sat Nov 25, 2023 04:19 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 04:24 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Beef will not be imported: commerce minister

A fall in demand started cutting its prices in the market, says Tipu Munshi
Sat Nov 25, 2023 04:19 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 25, 2023 04:24 PM

The government will not allow beef import considering the growth of the local cattle farming industry, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

Beef prices started falling in the local markets for the last few days as high price tags had cut its demand among the low- and middle-income people in the country, he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Cattle farming has also contributed in the falling rate of unemployment, the minister said.

Munshi said the benefit of duty cut on import of sugar could not be enjoyed by the consumers because of the rising exchange rate of the US dollar.

The minister made the comments while speaking at the grand finale of a debate competition on the "Awareness on consumers rights" jointly organised by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and Debate for Democracy held at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in Dhaka.

Related topic:
beef pricebeef import
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhaka south sets Tk 420 beef price for Ramadan

Cattle Market

HC questions legality of govt decision of importing beef

beef price in Bangladesh

DSCC fixes beef price at Tk 525 for Ramadan

প্রয়োজন না থাকলে জোট করব না: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

প্রয়োজন না থাকলে জোট করব না: কাদের

‘জোট করব যাদের নিয়ে, মানুষের কাছে তাদের গ্রহণযোগ্যতা থাকতে হবে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

টাকাকে শক্তিশালী করার চেষ্টা ডলারের দামে প্রভাব ফেলছে না

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে