Beef will not be imported: commerce minister

A fall in demand started cutting its prices in the market, says Tipu Munshi

The government will not allow beef import considering the growth of the local cattle farming industry, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

Beef prices started falling in the local markets for the last few days as high price tags had cut its demand among the low- and middle-income people in the country, he said.

Cattle farming has also contributed in the falling rate of unemployment, the minister said.

Munshi said the benefit of duty cut on import of sugar could not be enjoyed by the consumers because of the rising exchange rate of the US dollar.

The minister made the comments while speaking at the grand finale of a debate competition on the "Awareness on consumers rights" jointly organised by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and Debate for Democracy held at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in Dhaka.