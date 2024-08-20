Banks asked to freeze accounts of Nowfel, family members

Transactions through the accounts will remain suspended for 30 days in the first instance

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel and his family members.

Banks were also asked to suspend the transactions in the personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of Nowfel and their family members, including his parents, for a period of 30 days in the first instance.

The BFIU also sought an update of the accounts within five working days since the issuance of the letter.