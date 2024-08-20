Business
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 11:46 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:49 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Nowfel, family members

Transactions through the accounts will remain suspended for 30 days in the first instance
Star Business Report
Tue Aug 20, 2024 11:46 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:49 PM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel and his family members. 

Banks were also asked to suspend the transactions in the personal and privately-owned institutional accounts of Nowfel and their family members, including his parents, for a period of 30 days in the first instance.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BFIU also sought an update of the accounts within five working days since the issuance of the letter.

Related topic:
Bank account freeze
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, family members

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, family members

4d ago
Banks instructed to freeze Arafat's accounts

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Arafat, his wife

1w ago
Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and his families bank accounts frozen

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, family members

6d ago
former land minister and his wife's bank accounts frozen

Freeze accounts of former land minister, his wife: BFIU to banks

1w ago

Freeze bank accounts of ex-minister Zahid Maleque, Computer World BD Chairman Liakat Ali Sikdar: BFIU

20h ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

রংপুরে শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আরও এক হত্যা মামলা

মামলায় সাবেক সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতুমন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের, সাবেক স্বরাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী আসাদুজ্জামান খান কামাল, সাবেক বাণিজ্যমন্ত্রী টিপু মুনশি, সাবেক আইজিপি চৌধুরী আব্দুল্লাহ আল মামুন ও রংপুর মেট্রোপলিটন...

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

৬ ব্যাংক থেকে এস আলম গ্রুপ ও সহযোগীদের ঋণ ৯৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification