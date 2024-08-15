Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 08:31 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 08:35 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, family members

Transactions in their accounts will remain suspended for 30 days
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 08:31 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 08:35 PM
Banks asked to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, family members

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, former lawmaker from Natore 2, and his wife Shamima Sultana Jannati and his other family members.

Banks were asked to suspend the transactions in the personal and privately owned institutional accounts of the following persons and their family members including his sons, daughters, and parents for a period of 30 days in the first instance.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

BFIU also requested to send about the update of the accounts within five working days from the date of issue of today letter.

There is allegation that Shimul and his wife Shamima Sultana have built two luxurious houses in Begumpara of Canada.

Besides, he has kept a lot of money in the name of his wife, relatives and representative in various banks of different countries, including Canada.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU)Bank account freeze
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Govt inaction about money laundering

Why delay probing money launderers?

1y ago
Banks instructed to freeze Arafat's accounts

Banks asked to freeze accounts of Arafat, his wife

3d ago
Jubo League Chairman Omar Faroque

Jubo League chief’s bank info sought

4y ago

Double punishment for money launderers

9y ago
BFIU seeks account details of Tritiyo Matra presenter Zillur Rahman

BFIU seeks account details of Tritiyo Matra presenter Zillur Rahman

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের উপদেষ্টা হচ্ছেন ওয়াহিদউদ্দিন মাহমুদ, আলী ইমাম মজুমদার ও ফাওজুল কবির

বঙ্গভবনের প্রেস উইং থেকে জানানো হয়েছে, আগামীকাল শুক্রবার বিকেল ৪টায় বঙ্গভবনে শপথ নেবেন উপদেষ্টারা।

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশে ফিরিয়ে আনা হচ্ছে ৭ হাইকমিশনার ও রাষ্ট্রদূতকে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification