Banks asked to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, family members

Transactions in their accounts will remain suspended for 30 days

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of Shafiqul Islam Shimul, former lawmaker from Natore 2, and his wife Shamima Sultana Jannati and his other family members.

Banks were asked to suspend the transactions in the personal and privately owned institutional accounts of the following persons and their family members including his sons, daughters, and parents for a period of 30 days in the first instance.

BFIU also requested to send about the update of the accounts within five working days from the date of issue of today letter.

There is allegation that Shimul and his wife Shamima Sultana have built two luxurious houses in Begumpara of Canada.

Besides, he has kept a lot of money in the name of his wife, relatives and representative in various banks of different countries, including Canada.