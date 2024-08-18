Banks asked to freeze accounts of Harun, his wife

Harun or Rashid has recently been transferred from the detective branch to the crime and operations department

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze accounts of Harun or Rashid, additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and his wife Shireen Akter.

The order was issued based on reports of suspicious transactions in their names, said an official of the BFIU requesting anonymity.

In a letter, the BFIU instructed banks to block all types of withdrawals through all accounts maintained by Harun and his wife.

Harun or Rashid, one of the most criticised police officers, has been transferred from the detective branch to the crime and operations department recently.