Banking hour 10am to 4pm from July 31

Star Business Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 07:54 PM

Banking hour 10am to 6pm from July 31

Banks will return to their regular hours of 10am to 6pm from tomorrow after remaining open for a shortened period of time during the countrywide curfew in the last few days.

However, transaction hours for the public will be from 10am to 4pm.

Bangladesh Bank will also follow the 10am to 6pm schedule.

The central bank issued a notice on Tuesday saying the normal banking hours will be effective from July 31.

In response to widespread violence centring the quota reform movement, the government imposed a curfew across the country on July 19 midnight.

Following the curfew, the government announced a three-day general holiday on July 21.

On July 24 and 25, the banking hour was 11am to 3pm and it was 10am to 3pm on July 28 and 29.

