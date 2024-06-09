New office hour for bankers after Eid

Office hour 10am to 6pm, transaction hour 10am to 4pm

Banks in Bangladesh will remain open from 10am to 6pm and the transaction hour will end at 4pm after the Eid holidays.

The new office hours for bankers will come into effect on June 19, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice today.

At present, banks remain open until 5pm from 10am where the transaction hour ends at 3.30pm.

The office schedule of banks was 10am to 6pm previously, which was changed in 2022 in an effort of the government to save power and energy.