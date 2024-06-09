Business
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 9, 2024 09:13 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 09:27 PM

Most Viewed

Business

New office hour for bankers after Eid

Office hour 10am to 6pm, transaction hour 10am to 4pm
Star Business Report
Sun Jun 9, 2024 09:13 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 09:27 PM
New office hour for bankers after Eid

Banks in Bangladesh will remain open from 10am to 6pm and the transaction hour will end at 4pm after the Eid holidays.

The new office hours for bankers will come into effect on June 19, Bangladesh Bank said in a notice today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At present, banks remain open until 5pm from 10am where the transaction hour ends at 3.30pm.

The office schedule of banks was 10am to 6pm previously, which was changed in 2022 in an effort of the government to save power and energy.

Related topic:
Banking hourNew office hour for bankersBankers' office hour
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

টানা তৃতীয়বার ভারতের প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে শপথ নিলেন নরেন্দ্র মোদি

এর আগে ভারতের প্রথম প্রধানমন্ত্রী জওহরলাল নেহেরু টানা তিনবার প্রধানমন্ত্রীর দায়িত্ব পালন করেছিলেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ ভুটান থেকে জলবিদ্যুৎ আমদানিতে আগ্রহী: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification