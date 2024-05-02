Bank Asia, Mastercard launch ‘World Elite Mastercard Credit Card’

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, and Vikas Varma, chief operating officer of South Asia at Mastercard, pose for photographs while inaugurating the World Elite Mastercard Credit Card at a function in Dhaka recently. Photo: Masthead PR

Bank Asia and Mastercard launched the "World Elite Mastercard Credit Card", aiming to provide a wide range of offers and benefits to cardholders on both domestic and overseas spending.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, and Vikas Varma, chief operating officer of South Asia at Mastercard, inaugurated the card at a function in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Cardholders can avail offers at premium fashion boutiques and get compelling deals on gym and swimming subscriptions.

The card will also offer discounts at over 7,000 dining and lifestyle outlets across Bangladesh.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia, said: "This collaboration between Bank Asia and Mastercard reinforces our role as a leading provider of financial services in Bangladesh."

"The card will cater to the high-net-worth segment by providing unique and exciting deals across the country and overseas," Hussain added.

"The card combines comprehensive travel and lifestyle benefits with constant support through Mastercard Concierge service," Varma said.

"It ensures that cardholders can enjoy rich experiences and peace of mind whether at home, while travelling, or when making everyday purchases."

For those travelling abroad, the card will ensure unmatched experiences through priority booking at top restaurants and complimentary stay at hotels.

Cardholders will also benefit from 3GB data with free global roaming by Flexiroam.

Further, they will get access to over 1,400 airport lounges across 120 countries and can withdraw cash from ATMs anywhere in the world.