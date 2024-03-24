Banglalink posts decade-high revenue growth

The mobile phone operator’s revenue grows 14.4% year-on-year to Tk 6,150 crore in 2023

Banglalink displayed a strong performance in 2024 as it posted a decade-high revenue growth riding on a solid jump in data revenue.

The revenue of Bangladesh's third-largest mobile phone operator rose by a massive 14.4 percent year-on-year to Tk 6,150 crore in 2023, according to the fourth quarter earnings data of 2023 of Veon Ltd, the parent company of Banglalink.

Last year, the company's data revenue grew by 25 percent year-on-year.

This performance underscores Banglalink's aggressive expansion strategy, highlighted by a significant rise in its 4G customer base, an effective implementation of DO1440 strategy, which means engagement with a customer every minute of a day, and a thorough enhancement of its nationwide network, Banglalink said in a statement.

With a customer base of 43.5 million as of December 2023, Banglalink has recently doubled its network coverage, increasing its total number of towers to over 16,000.

The company's 4G user base grew by 24.5 percent, reaching a new milestone of 20 million subscribers.

Its digital services like MyBL Super App, Toffee and Bip played a crucial role in achieving a milestone, it said.

Banglalink's MyBL Super App now has a monthly active user count of nearly 8 million, marking a year-on-year growth of 36.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Banglalink's double-digit revenue growth signifies our path defined by innovation, trust, and excellence," said Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink.