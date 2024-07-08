Bangladesh scores 62, lower than most Asian peers

The global average score is 74.8

Bangladesh scored 62 out of 100 in a key global digital index, placing it behind many peer economies in ICT progress.

According to the ICT Development Index of the International Telecommunication Union, the global average score is 74.8.

The average score for lower middle-income countries is 64.8. Bangladesh is classified as a lower middle-income country in the index.

Bangladesh falls short of both the global average and the average score for lower middle-income countries.

In the index, Bangladesh ranks behind Myanmar, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Vietnam, and Bhutan.

Among its neighbors, only Pakistan is slightly behind Bangladesh. India is not included in the index.

In 7 out of 10 indicators in the index, Bangladesh has below the average score for lower middle-income countries.

Bangladesh performed well in mobile network coverage (3G and 4G) and has surpassed the average index for lower middle-income countries in mobile internet traffic subscription. However, it is still lagging behind in the Asia-Pacific region.

The internet usage rate among individuals in Bangladesh is 38.9 percent, and 38.1 percent of households have internet access.

These figures have remained unchanged from the previous index, indicating no increase in the number of internet users in Bangladesh.