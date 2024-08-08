From smart to dumb Bangladesh: the need for accountability in ICT

One of the most significant contributions of Gen Y in the last decade has been the expansion of Bangladesh's ICT sector

The generation born in the 1980s and early 1990s (Gen Y) has witnessed the aftermath of significant national events, often feeling disconnected from the pivotal moments that shaped Bangladesh.

We grew up hearing stories about 1952 and 1971, with narratives varying based on our families' political inclinations.

We were too young for the 1990s Anti-Dictator Movement and spent the next two decades watching the ebb and flow between the two major political parties, culminating in an army-backed caretaker government followed by the restoration of democracy.

Over the past 15 years, Gen Y have worked tirelessly to build their careers and contribute to the nation's growth, often turning a blind eye to the increasing corruption in every sector.

Now, as a Gen Z-led mass uprising sweeps the country, our generation finds itself too old to revolt, burdened by family responsibilities, and too exhausted after 10-hour workdays and 3-hour commutes to even contemplate how we can contribute to change.

One of the most significant contributions of Gen Y in the last decade has been the expansion of Bangladesh's ICT sector. Those born in the 1980s and early 1990s played a crucial role in driving digital technological growth across businesses and organisations.

While the government strongly supported this progress, it was largely propelled by the private sector, with millions of individuals using digital media and technology powered by the internet in all aspects of business and society. Bangladesh now boasts over 60 million daily digital media users, with more than 5 million relying on it for their livelihood.

Over 1 million businesses use the internet for professional and business purposes, positioning freelancing, software development, and digital marketing as industries poised to become the third-largest source of foreign currency for the country.

However, these achievements are now at risk due to the government's failure to ensure the basic requirement for the ICT industry: uninterrupted internet access.

Despite official explanations, it is inconceivable that in this day and age, a few miscreants could bring down the entire internet infrastructure of the country. Those with even a basic understanding of how the internet works know that much more could have been done to restore connectivity sooner.

The five-day blackout, followed by the inconsistent availability of broadband, mobile internet services and digital advertising media block, has been disastrous for the industry.

A government accountable to its people would never have allowed this to happen, let alone attempted to justify it.

The damage inflicted on the reputation of Bangladesh's ICT sector built on the hard work and dreams of millions is severe.

For the industry to recover, the authorities must take responsibility for their failures and step aside, allowing new leadership that values accountability to take charge.

Without demonstrating a commitment to accountability, it will be impossible to regain the trust and confidence of foreign clients and investors.

Rather than advancing towards a 'Smart Bangladesh', the government's actions have regressed us into what could be termed a 'Dumb Bangladesh'.

If we are to rebuild our ICT sector and restore its global standing, this must be the starting point of recovery. An accountable government must show the world that we are willing to take responsibility for our failures and are committed to creating an environment where the digital economy can thrive once more.

The writer is a data-driven digital marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in the digital marketing industry. He was recognised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as a 40 under 40 ICT Professionals for Smart Bangladesh in 2023. He can be reached at [email protected]