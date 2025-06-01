Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:54 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice
Crime & Justice

2 crude bombs explode outside ICT

Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:20 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:54 AM
ICT prosecution to press formal charges against Hasina today
Star Online Report
Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:20 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 1, 2025 11:54 AM
Photos: Collected

Two crude bombs went off outside the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) this morning.

The incident happened as the ICT prosecution is set to press formal charges today against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others in a case filed over crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The miscreants fled the scene soon after hurling three crude bombs in front of the second gate of the ICT.

Two of the bombs were exploded while Shahbagh police later seized the unexploded one.

Confirming the incident, Khalid Munsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said that they were trying to identify and arrest the miscreants examining CCTV footage.

On May 12, the investigation agency of the tribunal submitted its probe report against the deposed prime minister, bringing five allegations of crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were named co-accused in the report.

Related topic:
ICTcrude bomb attackICT case against Sheikh Hasina
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Petition to be filed at ICT seeking ban on Hasina's 'hate speech'

5m ago

Mass Uprising: ICT set to start trial proceedings tomorrow

7m ago
Bangladesh at ITEX 2023

a2i and Bangladesh team wins 3 gold and 2 silver at ITEX, Malaysia

2y ago
International Crimes Tribunal 2 formed

ICT slaps ban on circulation of Hasina’s ‘hate speech’

5m ago

INFOCOM 2023 explores the future of technology and business

2y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢাকায় ‘সিঙ্কহোল’ নিয়ে আলোচনা: বিশেষজ্ঞ ও সংশ্লিষ্টরা যা বলছেন

প্রশ্ন হলো—সাত মসজিদ রোডে তৈরি হওয়া ওই গর্তটি কি আসলেই কোনো সিঙ্কহোল? এটা কী কী কারণে তৈরি হতে পারে? ঢাকার মাটির যে গঠন, তাতে এখানেও কি প্রাকৃতিকভাবে সিঙ্কহোল তৈরি হওয়ার সম্ভাবনা আছে? এর পেছনের...

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে আনুষ্ঠানিক অভিযোগপত্র ট্রাইব্যুনালে জমা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে