2 crude bombs explode outside ICT

ICT prosecution to press formal charges against Hasina today

Two crude bombs went off outside the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) this morning.

The incident happened as the ICT prosecution is set to press formal charges today against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others in a case filed over crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising.

The miscreants fled the scene soon after hurling three crude bombs in front of the second gate of the ICT.

Two of the bombs were exploded while Shahbagh police later seized the unexploded one.

Confirming the incident, Khalid Munsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, said that they were trying to identify and arrest the miscreants examining CCTV footage.

On May 12, the investigation agency of the tribunal submitted its probe report against the deposed prime minister, bringing five allegations of crimes against humanity during the July uprising.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun were named co-accused in the report.