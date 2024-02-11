Business
Star Business Report 
Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:40 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:46 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Bangladesh Bank tightens bank director appointment rules

It restricted the minimum age to 30 
Star Business Report 
Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:40 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 05:46 PM

The Bangladesh Bank today tightened the rules of appointing bank directors to ensure good governance in the banking sector. 

The step is in line with the Bank Company (Amendment) Act, 2023. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The minimum age of a director will be 30. Previously, there was no such limit. 

The directors must have at least 10 years of experience in either management and business or have professional experience, according to the amendment. 

The work experience before the age of 18 will not be taken into account.

Related topic:
Bangladesh Bankbanking rules
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

National Bank's Loan Problems and Governance Concerns

Another bank falls by the wayside

Bangladesh Bank's rate hike

BB asks banks to prepare for harsh reforms

1w ago
Bangladesh Bank dissolves National Bank board

Bangladesh Bank dissolves National Bank board

Time to set realistic dollar exchange rates

Time to set realistic dollar exchange rates

Bangladesh Bank's rate hike

BB’s funds to banks complicate efforts to curb inflation

1w ago
রুহুল কবির রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

ভারত আপনাদের ক্ষমতায় বসিয়েছে, সেটি পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী বলে দিয়েছেন: রিজভী

তিনি বলেছেন, যারা অপরাধ করে তারা নিজেদের নিরপরাধ ভাবে।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

স্ত্রী-সন্তানসহ ৩ জনকে হত্যা: পুলিশের এএসআইয়ের মৃত্যুদণ্ড

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification