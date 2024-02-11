Bangladesh Bank tightens bank director appointment rules

It restricted the minimum age to 30

The Bangladesh Bank today tightened the rules of appointing bank directors to ensure good governance in the banking sector.

The step is in line with the Bank Company (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The minimum age of a director will be 30. Previously, there was no such limit.

The directors must have at least 10 years of experience in either management and business or have professional experience, according to the amendment.

The work experience before the age of 18 will not be taken into account.