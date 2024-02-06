Bangladesh Bank publishes list of firms eligible to audit banks, finance companies
Bangladesh Bank has published a list of 39 firms that are authorised to audit banks and finance companies.
Earlier, the central bank prepared a list of 31 chartered accountant firms to audit banks and finance companies.
After a comprehensive review of appeals of several audit firms, the authority has decided to add eight more firms to the existing list, the BB said in a notice today.
Below is the list of the audit firms:
1. A. Qasem & Co
2. A. Wahab & Co.
3. ACNABIN
4. Ahmed Zaker & Co.
5. Ahsan Manzur & Co.
6. Anil Salam Idris & Co.
7. Arun & Company
8. Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury
9. Basu Banerjee Nath & Co.
10. Chowdhury Bhattacharjee & Co.
11. Das Chowdhury Dutta & Co.
12. Dewan Nazrul Islam & Co.
13. G Kibria & Co.
14. Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co.
15. Hoque Bhattacharjee Das & Co.
16. Howladar Yunus & Co.
17. Hussain Farhad & Co.
18. Islam Aftab Kamrul & Co.
19. Islam Jahid & Co.
20. K M Alam & Co.
21. Kazi Zahir Khan & Co.
22. Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman & Co.
23. M J Abedin & Co.
24. M M Rahman & Co
25. M Z Islam & Co. 6
26. MABS & J Partners
27. Mahamud Sabuj & Co.
28. Mahfel Huq & Co.
29. Malek Siddiqui Wali
30. Masih Muhith Haque & Co.
31. MRH Dey & Co.
32. Nurul Faruk Hasan & Co.
33. Pinaki & Company
34. Rahman Rahman Huq (KPMG)
35. S. K. Barua & Co.
36. Shafiq Basak & Co.
37. Snehasish Mahmud & Co.
38. Syful Shamsul Alam & Co.
39. Zoha Zaman Kabir Rashid & Co.
