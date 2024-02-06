Business
Bangladesh Bank publishes list of firms eligible to audit banks, finance companies

Star Business Report
Bangladesh Bank has published a list of 39 firms that are authorised to audit banks and finance companies.

Earlier, the central bank prepared a list of 31 chartered accountant firms to audit banks and finance companies.

After a comprehensive review of appeals of several audit firms, the authority has decided to add eight more firms to the existing list, the BB said in a notice today.

Below is the list of the audit firms:

1. A. Qasem & Co

2. A. Wahab & Co.

3. ACNABIN

4. Ahmed Zaker & Co.

5. Ahsan Manzur & Co.

6. Anil Salam Idris & Co.

7. Arun & Company

8. Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury

9. Basu Banerjee Nath & Co.

10. Chowdhury Bhattacharjee & Co.

11. Das Chowdhury Dutta & Co.

12. Dewan Nazrul Islam & Co.

13. G Kibria & Co.

14. Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co.

15. Hoque Bhattacharjee Das & Co.

16. Howladar Yunus & Co.

17. Hussain Farhad & Co.

18. Islam Aftab Kamrul & Co.

19. Islam Jahid & Co.

20. K M Alam & Co.

21. Kazi Zahir Khan & Co.

22. Khan Wahab Shafique Rahman & Co.

23. M J Abedin & Co.

24. M M Rahman & Co

25. M Z Islam & Co. 6 

26. MABS & J Partners

27. Mahamud Sabuj & Co.

28. Mahfel Huq & Co.

29. Malek Siddiqui Wali

30. Masih Muhith Haque & Co.

31. MRH Dey & Co.

32. Nurul Faruk Hasan & Co.

33. Pinaki & Company

34. Rahman Rahman Huq (KPMG)

35. S. K. Barua & Co.

36. Shafiq Basak & Co.

37. Snehasish Mahmud & Co.

38. Syful Shamsul Alam & Co.

39. Zoha Zaman Kabir Rashid & Co.

push notification